Taylor feels lack of pressure helped Daggers defeat Eastleigh

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club have little to play for after securing safety last weekend, while Spitfires still looking to make play-offs

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor believes a lack of pressure helped Dagenham & Redbridge secure a 2-0 success at home to Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Eastleigh.

After securing safety with a success at Ebbsfleet United last weekend, Ollie Harfield put Daggers ahead in the 44th minute against the Spitfires.

Chike Kandi then added the second in the 51st minute and the Essex club had more than enough chances to extend their lead further in the time that remained.

In the end, the Victoria Road side were able to claim a second straight win and Daggers boss Taylor was happy with what he saw.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

“There were some good things in both halves, but probably more good things from us in the second half,” he said.

“We created some good chances and passed the ball around well, but we still made errors which you do at this level.

“We had a couple of chances in the first half, so to score the first goal that late was great.

“It was a well-taken goal because we got bodies in the box, overloaded their area and Ollie got in.

“It was a tough day for Eastleigh because they have the pressure of trying to stay in the play-offs.

“It wasn't an easy game for them, while we could play with a bit more freedom because we're already safe.”

Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens, who had two spells with Daggers during his playing career, admitted he had few complaints with the result.

“We didn't deserve to get anything from the game, so credit to Dagenham,” he said.

“There wasn't much in the first half and it was poor defending from us for their first goal.

“The second half, they were better than us. I was looking for a response from us in the second half, but for one reason or another and I'm not quite sure why, we were unable to respond.”