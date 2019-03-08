Taylor feels Daggers proved they can challenge for promotion with draw against Solihull

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers ended term with point against league runners-up, but attention now turns to next season

Angelo Balanta then missed a penalty for the Essex club, before Ollie Harfield had an effort headed off the line by Liam Daly in stoppage time.

The point saw Solihull finish as runners-up to champions Leyton Orient and Taylor was happy to see Daggers finish with a draw against a high-flying side.

“I was quite happy with the result and the second half was a better performance from us,” he said.

“I still can't believe Ollie didn't score at the end when Solihull's player headed it off the line.

“Solihull have finished second and the result shows we're not a million miles away from that.

“I know Tim left a lot of players out so they weren't as strong as they have been, but they were still a difficult opponent.

“He had a lot of players coming in who had a point to prove and they certainly ran around.”

The first half was an affair that will not live long in the memory, with an early header from Daly the only shot on target from either side.

The second period was a different affair, sparked into life by Wilkinson's goal in the 46th minute as he bounced on an error from Moors stopper Ryan Boot to chip in from 25 yards.

And Taylor was pleased with the improvements from his side after the interval, adding: “Both teams put in everything they could and tried to score goals.

“I said to the players at half-time that they were only a touch away from creating a good chance.

“I never dreamed that we would score as quickly as we did, but Conor had a lot to do and took his goal well.

“We conceded a poor goal after giving the ball away in a poor area, but we still created a couple of chances after that.

“I'm a touch disappointed, but I'm also very pleased that we ended the season with something.”