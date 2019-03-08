Taylor hails Daggers’ spirit after securing safety with win at Ebbsfleet

Jack Payne of Ebbsfleet United and Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tomi Adeloye struck the only goal of the game as Daggers downed the Fleet

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor praised the spirit of his Dagenham & Redbridge side after they secured safety in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 success at Ebbsfleet United.

Tomi Adeloye’s 24th-minute goal was the difference between the two sides on a day when the Essex club delivered a professional performance.

The win also ensured Daggers moved 13 points ahead of the relegation zone with just three games to go this term, making certain of their place in the division again next term.

Safety was something that seemed a pipe dream in the early weeks of the season, but Taylor feels his side deserve credit after making it a reality with the win at Ebbsfleet.

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge and Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge and Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

“It’s been a tough season and at the start of it, we were a young team that was getting beaten on a regular basis, albeit by a small amount, and that was frustrating,” said the former Leicester City boss.

“The team spirit has been outstanding and their togetherness has been brilliant.

“When you’re working with that, you always have a chance.

As for the performance at Ebbsfleet, Taylor was pleased with how his side went about their business in Kent.

Adeloye was a threat throughout in attack, while Angelo Balanta performed well in the hole.

At the back, Kenny Clark gave a colossal display against his former team, with Elliot Justham rarely tested in goal.

In all, it was a fine away-day display for the Essex club and Taylor was happy with what he saw.

“I was pleased with how we played because we know Ebbsfleet are a good team, were in good form and are pushing for the play-offs,” added the 66-year-old.

“We were at it from the first minute. We had to defend certain things and we defended them well.

“When we had the ball with good possession, we passed well as well.”