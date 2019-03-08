Search

Taylor thanks Daggers fans in end-of-season speech

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 May 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss delivered speech on pitch after 1-1 draw against Solihull Moors

Peter Taylor thanked the Dagenham & Redbridge fans for their support this term, which he feels aided the term in their quest to stay up in the Vanarama National League.

Twelve months on from not knowing if they would still have a club to support, Daggers fans can look back on a season which saw the Essex club remain in the fifth tier.

Even with new owners Trinity Sports Holdings coming on board in September, it has not been an easy campaign.

There were also times when the support asked questions of manager Taylor, with some looking for him to be removed from post.

But in a speech following Daggers' final game of the campaign, a 1-1 draw at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday, Taylor thanked the fans for their efforts this term.

The 66-year-old said: “Thank you very much on behalf of all the playing staff and the football staff.

“We've really appreciated your support this season. It's been a very difficult season and a very interesting season.

“There's been lots of ups and downs, but everybody, be it the players turning up for training on a Monday morning to put things right, the fans turning up to every match to help us put things right, (has been great).

“I know there are times when you don't agree with certain things which I respect 100 per cent, but I promise you that we're the same as you.

“We care as much as you and are desperate to win every match.

“I can't thank the players enough and there spirit has been amazing. It's not easy to come in on a Monday when you've lost and we were losing a lot of games earlier in the season.

“This group of players are fantastic cement between two bricks and their spirit is incredible, which is why we stayed up and I can't thank them enough.

“We know the close season will be gone very quickly, so I promise you that we'll be very positive and very determined to put things right. We don't want to have another season like we've had this year.

“The support from the fans is greatly appreciated and I'm not sure they know how much we do appreciate it.”

