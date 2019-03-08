Taylor calls on Daggers to be 'realistic' over ambitions

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss still gunning for promotion, but hints lukc may also need to be on their side

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor has reiterated that promotion is the aim for Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League next season — but says the club must be 'realistic' about their ambitions.

The Essex club are looking to be among the front-runners in non-league's top flight next term thanks to the financial backing from owners Trinity Sports Holdings.

A title tilt would be a huge turnaround in fortunes for the Victoria Road side, who spent much of the most-recent campaign scrapping to avoid relegation.

The bookmakers also seem to think a title challenge may be a step too far for Daggers with some offering odds as long as 20/1 for the Essex club to go up as champions, the same as Bromley, Sutton United and Torquay United.

That has not deterred boss Taylor from being steadfast in his assertion that the Essex club will be in the promotion picture next term, though did seem to suggest Daggers may also need a fair amount of luck to challenge.

He told the club website: "Football is a tough game; the ball could hit the crossbar and go in, or hit the crossbar and go in the stands.

"You never know what's going to happen and all you can do is produce a squad that is going to be competitive.

"We're going to be very honest and give it everything in every game that we play — that's our aim.

"Our aim is to get promotion and every manager would say the same, but we have to be realistic about it. I'm convinced we'll have a better team than we did last season."

One thing Daggers can build on going into next season is their strong end to the term as they took points off of Fylde, Ebbsfleet United, Eastleigh and Solihull Moors, all of whom finished in the top eight last term.

Taylor has also begun shaping his squad for next term, releasing 11 players earlier this month while handing Chike Kandi and Elliot Justham new deals and signing keeper Josh Strizovic.

Plenty more faces are expected to follow Strizovic in signing for Daggers in the coming weeks as Taylor continues to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

And good strength in depth will certainly help him make Daggers' dreams a reality.