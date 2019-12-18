Harris confident of league turnaround as Daggers look to end poor run at Hartlepool

Mitch Brundle scored the winner against Sutton United on Tuesday. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris remains confident his side can turn their league form around as they prepare to take on Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The Daggers advanced into the second round of the FA Trophy by winning their replay in extra-time against Sutton United on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

But they travel to the North East having lost their last four National League games and slipped to 17th in the table.

Harris and coach Jody Brown have taken the team in recent weeks after manager Peter Taylor had surgery on his knee.

And Harris has faith that results will improve as players start to return from injury.

"I know that we're a good side," he said.

"We haven't had the best of times of late, but I know that when we get all our players back, no guarantees, but I know that we're a good side.

"It's just one of those things. You can either moan about it or just get on with it. I can't control who gets injured, all I can control is when they're passed back from the physio. Then we can control it when they're in our sessions.

"I know where we've fallen short from the goals we've conceded.

"We've just got to go back to work, work on the negative points that we've got, concentrate and make better of the positives."

Dagenham have been boosted by the returns of striker Ben House and centre-back Manny Onariase in the last two games, while Bagasan Graham also came off the bench in both matches.

However, they have still been left without midfielders Sam Deering, Angelo Balanta, Harry Phipps and Harold Odametey.

Hartlepool have had a mixed season so far and sit in 14th place, two points above Dagenham.

But Brown is expecting a difficult test as his side look to turn their league form around, telling Daggers TV: "With the extra-time there's a few tired bodies and few aches and pains.

"The most important thing is that physically we're right when we get up there.

"We need to do our homework and be ready for quite a stern challenge, especially with their improved form.

"We're two unbeaten now and we need to go up there and make it three."