Harris praises Daggers for 'good performance' against Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris believes his side put in a good performance in their 1-1 FA Trophy draw away at Sutton United.

The draw at Gander Green Lane means both sides will meet again at Victoria Road on Tuesday evening to determine who will advance into the second round.

Harris and coach Jody Brown took the team again with manager Peter Taylor watching from the stands having recently undergone knee surgery.

Despite not coming away with a win, the Daggers ended their run of four straight defeats with the draw, something which pleased Harris.

He said: "It was a good performance in the fact that from the run that we've been on.

"We're trying to build a base and a foundation again to start another run.

"It's always a tough place to come, they've been on a good run of late.

"The disappointing thing was obviously conceding after going 1-0 up but we move onto Tuesday.

"I'll have to look at it again on the DVD but it looked like we didn't really win our first header from a corner.

"It came back off the crossbar and obviously we didn't pick up the seconds."

Joe Quigley went closest to opening the scoring in the first half when he flicked an effort wide from a corner.

But both sides struggled to create chances and went in at the break level at 0-0.

Ten minutes after the restart, Quigley opened the scoring when he finished well inside the box after being picked out by Toby Stevenson.

However, after Daggers goalkeeper Harry Seaden denied substitute David Ajiboye, the away side went level from a corner when Omar Bugiel fired home after the ball had bounced back off the crossbar.

Dagenham had a huge let-off in added time when Tommy Wright rounded Seaden but shot wide from close range to ensure the sides ended the game level.

Harris was pleased with some of the individual performances from his side, adding: "Toby (Stevenson) did ever so well.

"As did Joe I thought, Joe did well today.

"There was some good individual performances."