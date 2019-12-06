Daggers blog: Something has to change

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Something has to change, two wins in two months. But what will that change be?

People returning from injury? Change in performance levels? Change in tactics? Change in leadership?

Firstly, the injury issue, I feel is set to damage the Daggers' season and the playoffs are looking further away. The likes of Balanta, Deering, House and Onariase are all unavailable through injury therefore minimal attacking threat over the past few games was almost expected.

The quicker they are back the better, as games are being wasted currently whilst we haven't been able to pick up points through this injury crisis.

I feel this is the key issue as that vast creativity and sheer quality up top is lacking with key players out.

A second issue which is heavily linked to this injury crisis is that of a dip in performance levels as seen in Lancashire last Saturday. T

he performance in Lancashire was marginally better than those that had gone before but it is that final third which is a struggle. I hope this dip in perform and subsequent dip in results will be addressed tomorrow in a much improved performance.

Tomorrow's opponents, Maidenhead, are looking to get revenge on the Daggers who defeated them in their own backyard back in September. I feel this could be the turning point in Dagenham's season and a much needed one at that; looking ahead to a busy festive period.

A point on the managerial note this time and Taylor is not currently in the dugout but people want him to go.

This point is valid as he has been in the dugout for the past two months where two wins have been picked up.

However, others say that we need to see this season through before making change simply for stability but we'll see.

Dagenham are now looking over their shoulders as opposed to looking ahead to the playoffs so it is vital they get back on track with a win.

However, unfortunately the only way they can rescue this season following two wins in as many months is an extended unbeaten run.

The unfortunate bit comes where I believe that that can only be done once these crucial players return from injury - will it all be too little too late by then?

Let's hope not and hope Brown & Harris can bring some festive cheer whilst in charge.