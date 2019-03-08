Stevenson signs as Gordon heads out on loan

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (right). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed full-back Toby Stevenson on a month-long youth loan from Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old can also play as a central defender and made three appearances for the Addicks in League One last season.

He is formerly a member of the Leyton Orient youth academy and has also made 23 appearances for Heybridge Swifts, where he spent the 2017/18 season on loan.

Speaking about his new signing, manager Peter Taylor said: "I'm delighted to bring Toby to the club.

"He can play in two positions, he's an outstanding prospect for Charlton Athletic and we're delighted to have him on board."

Stevenson made his debut for the Daggers in this afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Solihull Moors.

Meanwhile, Liam Gordon has joined National League South side Dartford on loan until November 30.

The full-back has made seven appearances for Dagenham this season after impressing for the club in the last campaign.