National League: Torquay United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a hard-fought point in Devon on Saturday.

Manager Peter Taylor named an unchanged team from the side that sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hartlepool United last weekend.

Daggers winger James Dobson beat Cundy out wide and almost found Angelo Balanta with a cross, but the Gulls cleared it away in the third minute.

Down the other end defender Manny Onariase did well to head a dangerous cross from Ben Wynter out for a corner in the fourth minute.

Lewis then flashed a shot wide for Torquay from the resulting corner before Daggers midfielder Harry Phipps went striding forward before getting caught as the ball bobbled out of play.

In the 13th minute Dobson whipped in another good cross and found striker Joe Quigley on the edge of the area.

The former Bromley forward saw his effort blocked and cleared away by the Torquay defence.

Shortly after, the hosts Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala fired an effort wide after a free-kick in the 17th minute before Daggers winger Joan Luque found himself in behind the Torquay defence.

Dagenham were almost punished as Matt Buse nearly made a clean connection from a short corner in the 27th minute at Plainmoor.

Balanta then had a few chances before Luque released Dobson on a menacing run but the visitors failed to take advantage of any of those chances.

Right-back Will Wright had to come to the rescue and did fantastically well to get the ball from Jamie Reid as he bore down on goal in the 40th minute.

Two minutes later Phipps headed onto Balanta with the forward finding the back of the net, however Phipps was adjudged to have fouled his man and it was waved off.

The visitors had a let-off soon after the restart as Keating and Whitfield almost connected with a hard cross into the box, while Elliot Justham had to claim another dangerous delivery from Wynter soon after.

Daggers went close to breaking the deadlock on 53 minutes, though, as Dobson let fly from 25 yards and Cavagnari tipped the ball over.

Luque made way for Bagasan Graham, who set up Phipps soon after for a shot that was blocked for a corner.

And the visitors were inches away on 58 minutes when Phipps headed onto the crossbar from close range.

Torquay enjoyed a spell on top midway through the half, but Daggers survived and the saw Quigley make room for himself on 75 minutes but send a tame shot through to the keeper.

Onariase had his name taken for a foul on halfway, before Balanta rolled off his man and tested Cavagnari and Quigley made way for Reece Grant in the third Daggers change of the day.

Graham almost found Grant after charging past Wynter, while Cavagnari did well to get down and save at the feet of Balanta and then saved from Dobson on 85 minutes.

Balanta was also denied by the Gulls keeper, but Daggers had an escape in the last minute when Jake Andrews fired a free-kick off the crossbar following a foul by Kenny Clark.

Torquay United: Covolan, Wynter, Davis, Cameron, Lewis, Vincent, Buse, Reid, Kalala (Andrews 73), Cundy, Whitfield.

Unused subs: MacDonald, Niate, Keating, Duku.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Clark, Onariase, Croll, Phipps (Odametey 70), Robinson, Dobson, Luque (Graham 55), Balanta, Quigley (Grant 80).

Unused subs: Gordon, , McQueen.

Attendance: 2,524 (including 81 Daggers fans).