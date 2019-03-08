Daggers sign Spanish winger Luque

Joan Luque (right) played under Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown for Heybridge Swifts (pic: Mark Kerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Forward moves to Victoria Road on one-year deal

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Spanish winger Joan Luque on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins Daggers having ended last season with Concord Rangers in the Vanarama National League South after being released by Sky Bet League Two side Lincoln City.

The attacker has previously worked with Daggers coach Jody Brown, with Luque having played under him while the pair were at Bostik North side Heybridge Swifts.

The Spanish forwards is Daggers' second signing of the summer with Josh Strizovic having moved to Victoria Road last week.

Luque's signing was confirmed just hours after Peter Taylor's men announced midfielder Matt Robinson had penned a new one-year deal with the National League club.

Daggers boss Taylor told the club website: "We're delighted to bring Joan the club, and we will be looking for him to replicate the form that he showed at Heybridge Swifts that earned him his move to Lincoln City."