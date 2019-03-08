Search

Taylor keen for Robinson to remain with Daggers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 May 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Midfielder has been offered new terms by Essex club with current deal to expire in summer

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor is keen for Matt Robinson to remain part of the Dagenham & Redbridge squad for the upcoming Vanarama National League campaign.

The midfielder's current deal with the Victoria Road outfit expires in the summer, though he has been offered fresh terms by Daggers.

The 24-year-old featured 39 times for the Essex side in the league last term, scoring one goal.

Daggers boss Taylor says he wants Robinson to increase his goal return in future campaigns, but wants to keep the former Luton Town man at Victoria Road.

He told the club website: "Matt finished off the season well, but he knows I want him to score more goals as a midfield player.

"Apart from that, he does everything else; he knits the team together well, makes a lot of runs and gets the ball back for us.

"Those are the reasons why he's been offered a new deal."

Another player Taylor is keen to keep hold of is Ollie Harfield, who was a regular fixture in the Daggers XI in the closing weeks of the season after struggling for game-time earlier in the campaign.

The former Bournemouth wing saw his 29 appearances in the league split between 15 starts and 14 as a substitute, netting just the one goal.

That strike, though, came as part of a strong end to the campaign for the 21-year-old after an up-and-down first season at Victoria Road.

And that fine run of form at the end of the campaign is something that impressed Taylor, though he acknowledges other factors may prevent him from keeping Harfield.

"Ollie finished off stronger than how he started the season, but that was because he was getting used to us and doing full-time training with us," added the 66-year-old.

"He showed great determination and I'd love Ollie to stay, but I appreciate where he's from and that he might get offers a little closer to his home.

"Sometimes that makes his mind up for him, but we'd love him to stay."

