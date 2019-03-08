Daggers attacker Reynolds joins Chelmsford on loan as forward looks for game-time

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Lamar Reynolds has joined Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined Daggers on a one-year deal in the summer, arriving on a free transfer from Sky Bet League Two outfit Newport County.

Reynolds went on to make his debut for the Essex club as a second-half substitute in the opening-day defeat at Boreham Wood and has featured 23 times in the league in total.

The attacker, though, has found goals hard to come by with his solitary strike for Peter Taylor’s men coming in a 3-0 success at Maidstone United in January.

A switch to a 5-3-2 formation and the arrival of the likes of Angelo Balanta and Conor Wilkinson has also limited Reynolds’ game-time in recent months.

The 23-year-old will now spent the rest of the term with the Clarets and will hope to impress, especially with his contract at Victoria Road due to expire in the summer.

And Daggers boss Taylor is confident Reynolds will enjoy a fruitful spell with Chelmsford.

Taylor told the club website: “It has been frustrating for Lamar and he has had a slight hit-and-miss season for us.

“All parties thought it was beneficial for him to go and play some football at Chelmsford, which is positive.

“I hope he goes there and does well, which he is more than capable, if it’s playing on the wing or as a striker.”

Reynolds began his career with Barking in the Essex Senior League, where his displays caught the eye of Thurrock, who were then in the Bostik North.

After spells at Aveley, Grays Athletic, Heybridge Swifts and Barking again, the 23-year-old’s breakthrough season came with Brentwood Town in the 2016-17 campaign.

The forward impressed for the Blues and then took part in Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy, which helped him earn a move to Newport in June 2017.

Reynolds, though, was unable to hold down a first-team spot with the Exiles and was sent on loan to Leyton Orient in January 2018.

After returning to Newport, the 23-year-old then moved to Daggers last summer, but limited game-time means he will spend the remainder of the current term on loan at Chelmsford in the National League South.