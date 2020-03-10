What Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon had to say ahead of Fylde clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge take on second from bottom AFC Fylde in the National League this evening at Victoria Road.

Fylde have not won any of the last 13 league games and are eight points from safety, while Dagenham go into the game having beaten Aldershot Town 1-0 on Saturday and are three points above the drop zone.

The last time the two sides met, goals from Mark Yeates, Jordan Williams and Daniel Rowe condemned the Daggers to a 3-0 defeat.

Despite their recent form, McMahon is still expecting a difficult clash because of the experience of their manager.

'I know their manager Jim Bentley well, he's a top man,' he said.

'He's managed to save Morecambe in League Two for I don't know how many years.

'He did a terrific job there and I'm sure he'll be looking to bring his experience into Fylde to try and keep them up as well.

'It will be a tough game but like I say we've got some really good players and we're looking forward to it.'