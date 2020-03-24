Search

What Dagenham & Redbridge’s players are doing to keep fit away from the training pitch

PUBLISHED: 12:15 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 24 March 2020

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham celebrates scoring with his teammates. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham celebrates scoring with his teammates. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge first team coach Dave Jupp says the players are being kept “ready to go at any notice” during their break from competitive action.

The National League has postponed action until at least April 3, with league officials having met with the Football Association on Monday to discuss how the season can be resolved.

Daggers players remain at home but have all been given individual programmes to keep them fit, as Jupp explains.

“The first thing we have to ensure is the players’ and the public’s health. So, all training must be done away from gyms and leisure centres, which somewhat limits what they can undertake,” he said.

“All our players have been given a programme which closely replicates the training loads that they would be exposed to if they were in training as normal.

“They have to look after their family first, like everyone else, but we are still working as best as we can.

“Every day that they are away from the training ground they have to complete certain distances, run at certain speeds for set distances, cover a percentage of sprint distances etc.

“Some days will be rest or recovery days, like they are when we train as normal.

“Players will have been kicking a ball around and have done some technical work on their own, but all we can really focus on in the current circumstance is keeping their fitness levels maintained and ready to go at any notice.

“All we can do in these unique circumstances is stay prepared and be ready to start back up, but in view of all recent developments, this is sadly looking less likely each day.”

