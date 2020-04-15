Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Who could stay and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge?

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 15 April 2020

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dan Bennett takes a look at who might be staying and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoEmmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Several Dagenham & Redbridge players are out of contract come the end of this season but uncertainty remains over their futures with the National League yet to announce how the campaign will end.

National League clubs have been given a vote on whether to end the season without playing the remaining games, a proposal the League has told clubs to vote in favour of.

The season was originally supposed to end on April 25 but remains suspended indefinitely for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daryl McMahon’s planning for next season will have been impacted given it is unclear when next season will start and if this one will be finished but decisions will soon need to be made on the futures of many players.

Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham and Redbridge crosses the ball. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS PhotoAndrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham and Redbridge crosses the ball. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Defensively, McMahon is likely to want to keep centre-backs Luke Croll and Emmanuel Onariase at the club beyond this summer.

Both have featured heavily under McMahon and have won praise from their manager, however one of his own signings Gabriel Zakuani’s future depends on his recovery from an ankle injury sustained on his league debut.

Since taking over, the former Ebbsfleet United boss has made use of the wing-back system involving Liam Gordon and Andrew Eleftheriou, who have both impressed during the upturn in form.

Gordon has the option for a further year which Dagenham can activate, while McMahon is likely to also want to keep Eleftheriou at the club.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoAlexander McQueen of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But the futures of both Will Wright and Will Wood may lie elsewhere, having found game time tough to come by under the Irishman.

Likewise, wide players Bagasan Graham and Alex McQueen both featured under Peter Taylor but have not played much of a part in their new manager’s plans.

In midfield, Matt Robinson has played a part in Dagenham’s improved run of form and could further extend his stay at the club.

Harry Phipps’ ability is clear but injury problems have plagued his season so McMahon faces a decision on whether to give him a chance to prove himself and the same applies to Harold Odametey.

Harry Phipps of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoHarry Phipps of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Two of the manager’s signings in strikers Ben House and Alex Reid are set to return to their parent clubs from their loan deals.

Joan Luque, brought to the club last summer, could also leave having struggled for game time in recent games while there is also a decision to be made on Chike Kandi’s future.

While not out of contract, Joe Quigley, Reece Grant and James Dobson all left the club on loan prior to the suspension of the season leaving their Dagenham & Redbridge futures up in the air.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Who could stay and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge?

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: West Ham boss Moyes fears injuries on return

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Drive 24