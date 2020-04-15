Opinion

Who could stay and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge?

Dan Bennett takes a look at who might be staying and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Several Dagenham & Redbridge players are out of contract come the end of this season but uncertainty remains over their futures with the National League yet to announce how the campaign will end.

National League clubs have been given a vote on whether to end the season without playing the remaining games, a proposal the League has told clubs to vote in favour of.

The season was originally supposed to end on April 25 but remains suspended indefinitely for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daryl McMahon’s planning for next season will have been impacted given it is unclear when next season will start and if this one will be finished but decisions will soon need to be made on the futures of many players.

Defensively, McMahon is likely to want to keep centre-backs Luke Croll and Emmanuel Onariase at the club beyond this summer.

Both have featured heavily under McMahon and have won praise from their manager, however one of his own signings Gabriel Zakuani’s future depends on his recovery from an ankle injury sustained on his league debut.

Since taking over, the former Ebbsfleet United boss has made use of the wing-back system involving Liam Gordon and Andrew Eleftheriou, who have both impressed during the upturn in form.

Gordon has the option for a further year which Dagenham can activate, while McMahon is likely to also want to keep Eleftheriou at the club.

But the futures of both Will Wright and Will Wood may lie elsewhere, having found game time tough to come by under the Irishman.

Likewise, wide players Bagasan Graham and Alex McQueen both featured under Peter Taylor but have not played much of a part in their new manager’s plans.

In midfield, Matt Robinson has played a part in Dagenham’s improved run of form and could further extend his stay at the club.

Harry Phipps’ ability is clear but injury problems have plagued his season so McMahon faces a decision on whether to give him a chance to prove himself and the same applies to Harold Odametey.

Two of the manager’s signings in strikers Ben House and Alex Reid are set to return to their parent clubs from their loan deals.

Joan Luque, brought to the club last summer, could also leave having struggled for game time in recent games while there is also a decision to be made on Chike Kandi’s future.

While not out of contract, Joe Quigley, Reece Grant and James Dobson all left the club on loan prior to the suspension of the season leaving their Dagenham & Redbridge futures up in the air.