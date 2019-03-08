Wright completes permanent switch to Victoria Road

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The versatile youngster was frequently used by Daggers boss Peter Taylor during the 2018/19 season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Will Wright on a free transfer from League Two club Colchester United.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Victoria Road and made 34 appearances in the National League under boss Peter Taylor.

Wright featured in a number of different positions with his versatility a big asset for the Daggers' manager.

He was due to depart Colchester this summer, after progressing through the academy set-up at the U's, and will now continue his career with Dagenham.

Previously with Hitchin Town, Wright has signed a one-year contract with the National League club and will hope to help them in their quest for a return to the Football League.

The signing of Wright follows earlier additions of Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

Dagenham remain hopeful of bringing more players to the club over the coming weeks ahead of the 2019/20 season.