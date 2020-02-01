National League: Wrexham 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge battled to a hard-earned point against National League rivals Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Daryl McMahon named Ben House in his starting line-up, following his return to the club for a second loan spell from Reading, to join Alex Reid in attack.

And House played a nice through ball into the path of Liam Gordon on four minutes, but the move eventually broke down.

Daggers produced a good move to get the ball into the box on 11 minutes, but Andrew Eleftheriou was penalised for a foul as he looked to profit from Sam Deering's pass.

House then made his way into the home box just past the quarter-hour mark, but Wrexham cleared the danger and then forced three corners in quick succession at the other end.

Manny Onariase got back well to deny Paul Rutherford when a long ball was sent over the heads of the Daggers defence, before House went down as he tried to get into the home box and was booked for simulation.

Wrexham's JJ Hooper had a couple of chances to get a shot away, but Daggers did enough to keep the scoreline blank approaching the half-hour mark.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick 30 yards from goal after a foul on House on 34 minutes and the striker was brought down again soon after.

Deering then saw a shot bobble into the hands of Lainton, before House broke from the edge of his own box and countered at pace, only to see his pass for Deering run beyond the midfielder.

And House made the most of a ball over the top being caught on the wind to force a mistake and win a corner six minutes after the restart.

Kenny Clark had to make a well-timed tackle to prevent a Wrexham shot at goal, before Mitch Brundle won possession high up the pitch and saw a well-struck effort blocked by the home defence.

And House made way for Chike Kandi midway through the half in the first Daggers change, with the substitute combining with Deering at a short corner, only for Clark to be penalised as he looked to challenge for the cross.

Brundle and Reid combined to produce a shooting chance for the Stevenage loanee, but Lainton got his fingertips to the ball to put it over the crossbar.

And Lainton was alert to keep out Deering's attempt at the near post on 76 minutes before Brundle had a shot blocked from Gordon's cutback and Andrew Eleftheriou saw a cross deflected behind.

Daggers went close to breaking the deadlock on 80 minutes when Luke Croll picked out Reid at a corner, but Lainton tipped the ball over once more.

But Daggers keeper Elliot Justham then came out of his box to head clear and collided with captain Clark, five minutes from time, and Gordon needed treatment, before receiving a yellow card.

Gordon then glanced a header from Matt Robinson's left-footed cross wide of the target in the second of five additional minutes in injury time as honours finished even.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Gordon, Robinson, Brundle, Deering, House (Kandi 68), Reid. Unused subs: Strizovic, Wright, Graham, Grant.

Attendance: 4,020 (including 79 Daggers fans).