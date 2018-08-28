Search

Daggers blunted in Wrexham

PUBLISHED: 16:59 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 09 February 2019

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) during the game against Maidenhead (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) during the game against Maidenhead (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Vanarama National League: Wrexham 1 (Beavon 74) Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge’s mixed form in the Vanarama National League continues after going down 1-0 away to title hopefuls Wrexham.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes for the trip to Wales, with Ben Goodliffe, Liam Gordon and Will Wright all recalled.

The Essex club also reverted to a back five for the clash, having fielded a 4-2-3-1 on their most recent outing against Aldershot Town last month.

In a half that saw few chances for either team, Wrexham’s Bobby Grant came closest to breaking the deadlock when smashing against the bar from close range two minutes before the break.

The game’s only goal came in the 74th minute when Stuart Beavon prodded home after Daggers stopper Elliot Justham had brilliantly saved Luke Young’s initial effort.

It was a disappointing result for Taylor’s men, who are next in action at home to Gateshead on Saturday as they look for a return to winning ways.

