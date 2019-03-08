Wrexham boss Keates says his team were caught out on the counter-attack against Daggers

Mark Harris of Wrexham and Luke Croll of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wrexham manager Dean Keates said his side were caught out on the break against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Luke Young's second half goal briefly cancelled out Angelo Balanta's opener before Chike Kandi added a late to winner to hand the Red Dragons defeat.

Speaking to the club after the game, Keates said: "It was two sloppy goals to concede.

"We didn't take our chances, especially in the first half.

"We created chances in the second half and their keeper has pulled a great fingertip save from Akil's header.

"The first 15 minutes they started quicker than us.

"Their front four play close together and the two lads up top were sharp and stretched in behind.

"Other than the first 15 minutes, we weathered the storm and I think we got in control of the game.

"Their two goals were against the run of play but that's football, they are a counter-attacking team.

"We got caught by two sucker punches."