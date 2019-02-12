Search

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 February 2019

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Substitute Stuart Beavon scored winner for Dragons at the weekend

Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes hailed the impact his substitutes made in a 1-0 win at home to Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The game’s only goal came in the 74th minute through Stuart Beavon, who had come on as a replacement 17 minutes earlier.

And manager Hughes was delighted with the impact the forward made after coming off the bench.

Speaking to the Wrexham website, Hughes said: “I just felt that we need a little more energy, a little more impetus in those forward areas.

“Going forward, we just needed a lift and credit to Beavon and to Paul Rutherford – they are the type of players who can do that, and they are full of energy.

“We could have made it a lot easier for ourselves, we had numerous chances to kill the game off, but the players did what was asked of them.

“I wanted to see that togetherness, that unified approach. Late on, that was there in abundance.

“We defended like Trojans at times. Credit to Dagenham, they threw everything at us at the end but we defended well.

“Overall, on the whole performance, I thought the substitutes made a real big impact after they came on.

“Teams are going to come here and try to stifle us, as Dagenham did, and we need people who are ready to come and make an impact and that’s what happened.”

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

