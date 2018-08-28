Search

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 February 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club were left without a match last Saturday after trip to Maidenhead United was postponed

Dagenham & Redbridge were beaten 2-1 at home to Wrexham when the teams last met in October (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge were beaten 2-1 at home to Wrexham when the teams last met in October (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge head for Vanarama National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham on Saturday and they will be praying for better luck with the weather.

The Essex club were due to visit strugglers Maidenhead United last weekend, but saw that game fall foul of a cold snap.

Daggers now turn their attentions to their trip to the Dragons this weekend and could do so with a smaller squad.

Speaking before the Maidenhead clash was postponed, Daggers boss Peter Taylor spoke of his desire to trim his squad in the coming weeks.

The Victoria Road side have already seen Shamir Mullings depart after he was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Maidstone United, before going on to join Sky Bet League Two outfit Macclesfield Town.

And if Taylor is true to his word, it seems there may be a few more following Mullings through the exit door in the coming weeks.

He told the club website: “If anything, we have too many players now, but that’s because of the situation we were in earlier in the season.

“We had to sign a lot of young players to make sure we had players to put a team out, but now that we’ve been able to add experience to the squad, we have too many players.

“Slowly but surely, we could do with losing one or two because that helps the changing room.

“Sometimes you can have too many players that are not playing and that can impact on their attitude.”

Owing to the Maidenhead match being postponed, Daggers face Wrexham having not played since a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Aldershot Town on January 26.

But Taylor reiterated his belief that the point against the relegation-threatened Shots may prove to be a good one in the long run.

“Because we’d been on a good run, everything now thinks we’re going to win every game which won’t be the case and we have to be more realistic than that,” he added.

“I was quite pleased with the performance; it wasn’t as good as I would have liked, but it was OK.

“I still felt we could have won the game, but I also think Aldershot did well as well and the draw was a fair result.

“We always want the fantastic performance where we score loads of goals, but if we think back to two months ago and someone said we’d get a point at home and be disappointed, then I’d think we’d have made good progress.”

