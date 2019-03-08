Wright keen to push on after joining Daggers permanently following his loan from U's

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Versatile Will Wright is hoping he can push on this campaign after returning to Dagenham & Redbridge following his release from League Two outfit Colchester United.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Victoria Road and made 34 appearances in the National League under boss Peter Taylor.

Wright featured in a number of different positions with his versatility a big asset for the Daggers' manager.

"I'm really happy to be back, it didn't take too long over the summer, once the offer was on the table and after I've left Colchester it was a no brainer for me," Wright told Daggers TV.

The former Hitchin Town youngster admits he knows this move was best for his career after failing to get pitch time at the U's since joining them in the summer of 2017.

"It's all about playing games, obviously I wasn't going to get that at Colchester and they sort of agreed that it would be best for me to move on, and I agreed.

"I'm glad I've got the opportunity to come here and get some more games under my belt."

Wright was also keen to return to the Daggers and work with manager Peter Taylor once again.

Despite playing in a number of positions including midfield, defence and at right-back during his time on loan at the club.

"He showed a lot of faith in me really, once I had that spell outside the team to get back in and keep playing.

"I played the majority of the season out of position although I sort of grew into it, not as well as I hoped, but once I went back to right-back it was more of a natural position for me.

"I still find myself more of a natural centre half, but right-back is the next go to from there."

He did reveal he hopes to be given a chance to shine in his natural position but knows he may be called upon elsewhere throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

"I would like to play at centre half, but I feel like I can offer quite a lot to the team at right-back, so we'll see how it goes in pre-season.

The addition of Wright takes the squad up to 14 after the earlier additions of Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

Daggers remain confident of bringing in a number of new players ahead of the new campaign.