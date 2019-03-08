Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wright keen to push on after joining Daggers permanently following his loan from U's

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 June 2019

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Versatile Will Wright is hoping he can push on this campaign after returning to Dagenham & Redbridge following his release from League Two outfit Colchester United.

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Justin Shaibu of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Justin Shaibu of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Victoria Road and made 34 appearances in the National League under boss Peter Taylor.

Wright featured in a number of different positions with his versatility a big asset for the Daggers' manager.

"I'm really happy to be back, it didn't take too long over the summer, once the offer was on the table and after I've left Colchester it was a no brainer for me," Wright told Daggers TV.

The former Hitchin Town youngster admits he knows this move was best for his career after failing to get pitch time at the U's since joining them in the summer of 2017.

"It's all about playing games, obviously I wasn't going to get that at Colchester and they sort of agreed that it would be best for me to move on, and I agreed.

"I'm glad I've got the opportunity to come here and get some more games under my belt."

You may also want to watch:

Wright was also keen to return to the Daggers and work with manager Peter Taylor once again.

Despite playing in a number of positions including midfield, defence and at right-back during his time on loan at the club.

"He showed a lot of faith in me really, once I had that spell outside the team to get back in and keep playing.

"I played the majority of the season out of position although I sort of grew into it, not as well as I hoped, but once I went back to right-back it was more of a natural position for me.

"I still find myself more of a natural centre half, but right-back is the next go to from there."

He did reveal he hopes to be given a chance to shine in his natural position but knows he may be called upon elsewhere throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

"I would like to play at centre half, but I feel like I can offer quite a lot to the team at right-back, so we'll see how it goes in pre-season.

The addition of Wright takes the squad up to 14 after the earlier additions of Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

Daggers remain confident of bringing in a number of new players ahead of the new campaign.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Wright keen to push on after joining Daggers permanently following his loan from U’s

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goresbrook are not getting carried away says Barwick

Goresbrook celebrate the third Ardleigh Green wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Daggers sign midfielder Dobson from Sutton United

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Barking bounce back with big win over Bow Green

Barking players celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners dig deep to complete gruelling Luxembourg 70.3 Ironman

Kerstin and Pedro Costa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists