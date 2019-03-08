Search

Youngster Gordon is eager to push on at Dagenham after having break-out campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 August 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge youngster Liam Gordon is determined to improve even further after having a break-out season.

The 20-year-old staked his claim as the Daggers starting left-back last term and was even called up to the Guyana squad for the Gold Cup in the summer.

Gordon made 34 appearances for the Victoria Road outfit last campaign, finding the net twice, and laying on a number of assists.

His impressive season was rewarded with an international call-up where he featured twice for Guyana in the tournament, including against the USA in their 4-0 defeat.

"I gained a lot of experience last year playing as it was my first time playing proper men's football," Gordon said.

"Now it's time for me to push on and have a better season than I did last year."

Dagenham have made 13 new signings with a number of players being released as well since last season, but the young defender is hoping he can learn more from the new-look squad.

"It's a much more senior team. I'm the youngest on the team, although I was pretty much that last season as well but there are more senior players, more people for me to look up to and take advice from to help me improve my game."

The former Whitehawk loanee will be hoping his experience of playing at the Gold Cup can help him this season as he played alongside different players from all different levels of football.

"It was an unreal experience, probably the best to date," he said.

"We played against America. It's not often you'll get the chance to play against them in front of 20,000 people, so it was an unreal experience.

"I got the chance to play with different people and learn different things, which is always nice and I want to try implementing that here.

"It's now time for me to get my head down and get things done with Dagenham this season."

The left-back did also reveal he wants to score more goals, but more importantly help the club achieve success this year with a play-off push.

"I want to get more goals and more assists, but I'm a defender so mainly just focus on my defensive duties and hopefully that will come with it," he added.

"Our target is to push for promotion, we're a good enough team, we have good enough players. We just need to gel together and then no one should be able to beat us in this league."

