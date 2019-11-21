Daggers sign goalkeeper Seaden as Strizovic heads out on loan to Romford

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed goalkeeper Harry Seaden on a work-experience loan until January, while Joshua Strizovic has joined Romford on loan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaden is the Shrimpers' U23s keeper and has also represented England U16 and U17 level.

He made his senior football debut as a 16-year-old in the Southern League for Cambridge City away to Ashford Town (Middlesex), featuring in a 2-1 victory in December 2017.

Speaking about his new signing, manager Peter Taylor said: "We've taken Harry on a work experience loan that enables him to be a number two for us and he will get matchday experience with us in the National League.

"It also enables him to go back and play U23s football at Southend.

"It's great for everybody, it's good for Harry to come here as he will get some good experience of a live matchday, he will carry on playing football and will train everyday here."

Goalkeeper Strizovic has joined Glenn Tamplin's Romford on loan until the January 18.

He has played under Boro's new owner-manager at Billericay and will be linking up with his old boss for a second time.

Taylor added: "To be fair to Josh, he's trained extremely hard every day, but he hasn't had the opportunity to play a match, so hopefully he goes to Romford and does well for them."