Daggers look to maintain run against Magpies

PUBLISHED: 08:32 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 08 October 2019

Jack Taylor of Barnet and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Jack Taylor of Barnet and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge make the trip to Meadow Lane to take on Notts County tonight (Tuesday), looking to extend their 11-game unbeaten run in the National League.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

The Magpies were relegated out of the Football League for the first time in their long history last season and are currently in 13th place, after earning a last-minute draw at Dover on Saturday.

Substitute Kristian Dennis saved the day with a last-gasp header to leave County on 21 points, three behind Daggers in the last play-off spot.

And Daggers midfielder Harold Odametey is looking forward to the challenge, saying: "You always want to play at big clubs, give it your all and maybe nick one, who knows?

"The run keeps going. Everyone is positive, there's no big egos in the camp. We're just working and working and working.

"We want to have a strong season. We know what we want to do, we're just keeping it between us."

Angelo Balanta netted for Daggers in their 1-1 draw with Barnet at the weekend and echoed the thoughts of his teammate, adding: "It's a big club, with a big pitch, we've got to get our recovery in now and we look forward to it."

Boss Peter Taylor was forced to make changes to his line-up against the Bees due to injury and suspension and knows he may have to shuffle his pack again with games coming thick and fast once more.

He said: "The players, all players in the National League will be playing on Tuesday night again now.

"It's all about the preparation and recovery. That's where players have to do it right, if they don't they feel good on Tuesday night. I'm expecting my players to do it right."

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

