Former Daggers winger Reynolds joins Concord Rangers

PUBLISHED: 10:09 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 20 June 2019

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Dagenham & Redbridge winger Lamar Reynolds joins National League South side Concord Rangers after his contract expired.

Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham is denied by Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham is denied by Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

The 22-year-old spent just one season at the Daggers after joining from Newport County last summer.

The former Barking man went on to make 23 appearances finding the net once during that time at Victoria Road.

You may also want to watch:

But Reynolds found himself out of favour and ended up on loan at Chelmsford City in March.

He helped the Clarets get into the National League South play-offs but they crashed out in the semi-finals with a 3-2 defeat to Woking who ended up earning promotion to the National League.

Concord Rangers head of recruitment Adam Drew said: "Tried to sign this boy a few years ago with Jody (Brown) before he went on the V9 academy, so over the moon to finally get him.

"Going to be exciting addition for sure."

Reynolds will be hoping he can get regular minutes and impress at the Rangers.

