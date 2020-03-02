McMahon praises 'terrific' Justham despite defeat at Barrow

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon hailed goalkeeper Elliot Justham as "terrific" after another impressive display on Saturday despite a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Barrow.

After Kenny Clark had fouled Dior Angus inside the box on 26 minutes, Justham produced a fine stop deny John Rooney from the spot.

He signed a new deal with the Daggers in November last year, keeping him at the club until the year 2023.

And McMahon has been delighted with his contribution since taking over as manager at the start of January.

Speaking to DaggersTV after the defeat to Barrow, McMahon said: "Elliot's good every week. He's a top goalkeeper at this level.

"How we want to play in being aggressive and pressing teams, I think it's important that he's high and comes and catches crosses like he does.

"He's been terrific for me so far."