Bostik North: Dereham Town 5 Barking 2

PUBLISHED: 17:44 09 February 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner and assistant Andre Thomas look on (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking ended up well beaten by lowly Dereham at Aldiss Park on Saturday.

And the defeat left Justin Gardner’s men in 13th place, without a win in six matches.

Only five minutes had been played when Ryan Crisp finished calmly to put improving Dereham ahead and Adam Hipperson doubled the home side’s lead five minutes before the break when volleying through a crowd.

Joe Gatting made it 3-0 just four minutes into the second half, beating the offside trap and firing inside the far post, but the visitors hit back moments later through Nana Boakye-Yiadom, who slid the ball beyond the home keeper when latching on to a through ball.

Dereham restored their three-goal cushion on 58 minutes, though, as Gatting grabbed his second and Rhys Logan made it 5-1 with 20 minutes still to play after a mix-up between Tim Brown and Ricky Tarbard allowed him to claim possession and finish well.

Joseph Oluwatobi claimed a second goal for Barking on 74 minutes, heading home from Ola Ogunwamide’s left wing cross, but it was little consolation as they made the long trip back to east London empty-handed.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien (Darboe), Cosson, McQueen (Edwards), Oluwatobi, Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom, Kamara (Elsom), Ogunwamide. Unused subs: Reynolds, Brule.

Attendance: 203.

