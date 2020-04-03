England captains in Football’s Staying Home message

England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton spread the Football's Staying Home message Archant

England manager Gareth Southgate says ‘now is not the time for us to take centre-stage’ in an address to the nation as The FA outline their plan to inform, entertain and empower millions of fans and followers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The FA has launched a Football's Staying Home campaign during the coronavirus pandemic The FA has launched a Football's Staying Home campaign during the coronavirus pandemic

#FootballsStayingHome offers both physical and mental wellbeing advice when many are isolated in their own homes due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The FA understand that, at times like these, there is an everlasting belief that football can offer people hope, entertainment and togetherness while also acting as a vehicle to promote wellbeing.

That’s why they have launched the campaign across England’s digital channels. It brings together players of the past and present – as well as experts from the national football centre, St George’s Park – to produce content which engages the nation at this difficult time.

You may also want to watch:

Kicking-off the series are England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton, who outline what fans can expect to see to help them watch, play and learn in the coming weeks.

The campaign will be supported across all of The FA’s brands and channels, including FA Education, whose staff will be sharing daily tips to keep parents and children active.

The Boot Room will feature a range of insightful articles, guides and top tips from some of the most knowledgeable figures in the game. Plus, The FA will also be broadcasting classic Emirates FA Cup and Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches back-to-back across their social channels and the FA Player every Sunday afternoon.

You can get involved too with the whole football community – fans, players, parents, teams, and leagues – asked to get behind the campaign by creating their own content and using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag on Twitter.

The best posts will feature in an online hub at www.thefa.com/FootballsStayingHome.