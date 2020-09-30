England prizes up for grabs in FA Matchday app competition

Players, parents and managers can make and manage match fee payments with the FA Matchday app and PayPal for season 2020/21.

Players, parents and managers can make and manage match fee payments with the FA Matchday app and PayPal for season 2020/21.

And now there’s the chance to win England prizes for grassroots teams just by organising match admin in a few simple steps.

Matchday, the official FA grassroots mobile administration app, is available on iOS (Apple) and Android smart phones and boots out the boring admin of managing a grassroots team in the affiliated game, with functionality which can’t be found elsewhere.

*Keep Organised: Easily manage your matchday admin. Coaches can organise fixtures, submit match returns and keep on top of squad selections.

As a player, make yourself available and keep track of when you’re picked. Full control of the details, all in one place.

*Go Cashless: There’s no more need for cash. With PayPal, you can set-up monthly or annual payments or decide to pay as you play. The choice is yours and it’s quick and easy to do in a few simple steps.

*Get Rewarded: By registering with Matchday, grassroots clubs could benefit from exclusive England football prizes.

These include chances to win a prize to watch England and the Lionesses train, receive Wembley tickets or take part in a professional training masterclass.

*New Season Prizes: If you’re ‘Matchday ready’ you’re eligible for an opportunity to win one of the amazing England prizes.

Entry is simple – just download the app and log-in for the first time before 30th September 2020.

There’s no need to enter fixtures, as these are automatically added from The FA’s Full-Time service (if your league uses Full-Time).

There’s no need to enter your squad details – these are automatically added from The FA’s Whole Game System. There’s no need to check suspensions – the app will show you who’s eligible to play.

There’s also no need to use Full-Time to enter your match returns or results – submit them via the app at the tap of a button (again, if your league uses Full-Time).

Not sure if you’re Matchday ready? If you answer yes to each of these questions, then you’re all set:

Does your league register their players in the FA Whole Game System?

Does your team have a manager or coach assigned to them in the Whole Game System?

Do The FA have an E-Mail address for you already?

Learn more at www.thefa.com/get-involved/matchday/pre-season and information on grassroots Essex football can also be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.