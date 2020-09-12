England star Rachel Daly says ‘ambition and potential’ attracted her to West Ham

England International Rachel Daly says the “ambition and potential” made her want to make the move to West Ham Women.

Daly made her Hammers debut against London rival’s in the opening day 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

She captained Houston Dash to their first major trophy in the form of the Challenge Cup over the summer and will remain on loan with West Ham until the end of the calendar year.

“It’s great to be here,” Daly told West Ham TV. “This move has been on my radar for a little while. I’ve known Matt Beard for a really long time and I’ve seen the development of West Ham over the last few years.

“I think the club has got a lot of potential and I think it was a club that I had on my radar as one to look at and look to be playing here. I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to play as many games as I can and help out as much as I can.

The facilities here are fantastic. The staff have done a really good job and Matt (Beard) has done a really good job of putting together a strong squad.

“The energy around the club is fantastic and the belief of the girls is that they can do something special. I think the Club has got a good heartbeat and I hope that I can join in and fit in.”

Daly has earned 35 caps for England since her debut against Serbia in 2016 and was called up to the training camp later on this month at St George’s Park.

On her return to English football Daly said: “I’ve thought about coming back for a long time.”

“It’s been at the back of my mind, whether I want to come back and play in the Barclays FA WSL. I’ve been in the NWSL in America for five years and I’ve been in the States for eight years so the last time I played here was nine years ago.

“The timing just felt perfect, I think. For me, it was about getting in as many games as I could.

“Next year is going to be a big year for me personally, in the league and also trying to make the Olympic squad. Then we have England international camps as well and, with COVID-19, the quarantine periods would have been difficult.

“With all that, it seemed like there was no better opportunity to come back and get in as many games as I can at the highest level.”

Daly could be in line for her first start against Arsenal this Saturday evening at the Chigwell Construction Stadium home of Dagenham and Redbridge as West Ham kick off life in a new stadium.

“I want to score as many goals as I can, individually, as a team I want to help the club get up to the highest position we can be in before I leave. Getting points on the board is the most important thing.

“I want the team to know that I’m here for them. When I’m putting on the shirt, or the training kit I’m here for West Ham.

“The girls have made me feel really welcome and I think this club is special, so I will put this shirt on and wear it with pride and continue to support West Ham United after my loan spell has ended too.”

West Ham’s game with the Gunners is set to broadcast on Saturday evening at 5.20 live on BT Sport.