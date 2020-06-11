Search

Advanced search

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

PUBLISHED: 10:54 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 11 June 2020

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

PA Wire/PA Images

A chance to watch the full 120 minutes of England’s 1966 World Cup final success over West Germany was too good to miss on Sunday.

Martin Peters scores England's second goal in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the World Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.Martin Peters scores England's second goal in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the World Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

With Channel 4 broadcasting a total rerun of the action, with running commentary from Sir Geoff Hurst, I settled down to get the full picture of how ‘West Ham won the World Cup’.

England had played five games in the space of just 16 days to reach the final, with 2-0 wins over Mexico and France following an opening 0-0 draw with Uruguay in their group.

And an ill-tempered 1-0 win over Argentina – after Hurst’s header – and 2-1 semi-final victory over Portugal set up the July 30 Wembley showdown.

Hurst explained how it had rained heavily before the game, which saw the pitch cut up quite badly on a warm afternoon, and admitted an aerial challenge on keeper Hans Tilkowski in the opening exchanges ‘did soften him up for my first goal’.

England's Geoff Hurst shoots past German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski to score the final goal of the 1966 World Cup Final against West Germany at WembleyEngland's Geoff Hurst shoots past German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski to score the final goal of the 1966 World Cup Final against West Germany at Wembley

A poor header by Ray Wilson was seized upon by Helmut Haller on 12 minutes and his shot on the turn found the far corner to open the scoring.

George Cohen came on screen to claim ‘we got over it very quickly’ as former Barking schoolboy Bobby Moore picked himself up after being fouled and took a quick free-kick to find Hurst for a downward header past a flat-footed Tilkowski.

“A brilliant piece of football by Bobby Moore – a typical West Ham goal,” said commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme, with Hurst noting how England were a ‘hard-nosed professional team’.

Hurst had another header saved, but George Banks had to produce a double save to deny Wolfgang Overath and Lothar Emmerich at the other end.

“England’s defence are showing signs of weariness and indecision,” claimed Hugh Johns, before Moore’s excellent covering tackle thwarted Emmerich.

Roger Hunt saw a full-bloodied shot parried from Hurst’s header, but Banks then tipped over Uwe Seeler’s shot before half-time.

Prompted to describe Moore during the interval, Hurst said: “He was the best I played with, a great leader a captain. Very calm, no big speeches. Alan Ball always said if he raised an eyebrow at you, you knew you were in trouble.”

Guest Glenn Hoddle added: “He looks like a player for any era, absolutely imperious. You could see him playing the modern game now with any team. His use of the ball is wonderful.”

The second half began with Martin Peters heading wide from Ball’s cross, then dragging a shot off target.

You may also want to watch:

“His enthusiasm can’t be faulted, but he must try to straighten those shots out,” noted the commentator.

Another quick free-kick from Moore was headed wide at the far post by central defensive partner Jack Charlton, then a cross from the left was nodded down by Hurst for Bobby Charlton, leading to a collision between Tilkowski and one of his defenders.

After receiving more treatment, Tilkowski saw Charlton angle a drive just past the far post from a deep Peters’ cross, but England took the lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Ball’s corner from the right fell to Hurst just outside the box and when his shot was blocked the ball looped up invitingly for West Ham clubmate Peters to volley home from no more than eight yards.

There was no question of England sitting on their lead in the final stages, though, as Bobby Charlton sliced wide on a counter-attack and Hurst blazed wide after a strong run by livewire Ball.

The home fans made their feelings clear too, chanting “We want three” and Peters fired over, with Hurst dragging a left-footed shot well wide.

Jack Charlton was then penalised for an innocuous challenge and Wolstenholme asked “Will the Germans snatch a dramatic equaliser?”

The answer, of course, was yes as Cohen blocked the initial effort and the ball broke via another deflection for Wolfgang Weber to score from close range.

There was just enough time for England to kick-off again before the final whistle was blown by Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst and Hurst recalled the famous message given to the frustrated players by their Dagenham-born manager Alf Ramsey – “You’ve beaten them once, beat them again”.

Ball and Bobby Charlton forced saves from Tilkowski as extra time began, with Hurst fizzing a shot wide as Moore began to push up into attack with more frequency.

Then came the controversial moment as Nobby Stiles played a great ball over the head of the German left-back for Ball to run on to and centre into the box, where Hurst took a touch, turned and fired off the underside of the crossbar and in – according to the reaction of fellow striker Hunt.

Dienst, famously, consulted ‘Russian’ linesman Tofiq Bahramov – who was from Azerbaijan, then part of the Sovient Union – and the goal was given to the delight of the English and chagrin of the Germans.

Comedian Jo Brand then revealed how two older brothers ‘made me become a West Ham fan’ and how she had a lot of interest in the match as a nine-year-old at the time, being ‘fairly in love with Bobby Moore as was every girl under the age of 12’.

All that was left by this stage was the coup de grace, as Moore nonchalantly chested the ball down in his own box, received a return pass from a teammate as the referee checked his watch and launched a long ball downfield for Hurst.

Wolstenholme’s legendary refrain of there being people on the pitch, thinking it was all over was, after Hurst had thumped a left-footed shot into the roof of the net to seal the 4-2 win, followed by the “It is now!” and then a revelation from the hat-trick hero.

“I said to myself, ‘I’m going to whack the ball with everything I’ve got’. I mishit it and it went in,” said Hurst, now almost 54 years on from England’s sole success....

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Most Read

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

West Ham, QPR take positives from training match

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Town Hall offers tips as Barking and Dagenham shopkeepers prepare for reopening

Shops along The Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24