Essex clubs urged to register for easyfundraising

Football clubs are being urged to register for an easy fundraising competition to win £100.

Raising mnoey for clubs isn’t easy at the moment, with planned events on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, clubs who register with the Essex FA’s fundraising partner easyfundraising can continue to raise money during lockdown – and could win a £100 donation just by joining.

Clubs must register with easyfundraising before Sunday May 31 to gain automatic entry into a free prize draw.

Once signed up, when anyone connected to a club – members, sponsors, volunteers – use the easyfundraising website or app to shop online with 4,000 leading retailers, a free donation is sent to the club at no extra cost.

It is free to register and use and a hassle-free way to boost club coffers while everyone remains at home.

It is seen as a perfect way to turn online shopping into much-needed cash for clubs, with more than 50 affiliated to the Essex FA already taking advantage.

Visit www.easyfundraising.org.uk/essex-fa to sign-up or, if your club is already registered, simply raise a donation before Sunday 31st May to qualify.