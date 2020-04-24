Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Essex FA activities to keep children occupied

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 April 2020

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Archant

For those parents stuck for ideas to keep children occupied during extended spells at home, the the Essex FA are promoting several activities on their website.

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupiedThe Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

These include a search for creative, hand-drawn designs for a poster to promote safeguarding services, with young players at any of the county’s boys’ or girls’ teams welcome to share colourful posters on social media using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag.

They will raise awareness of the facilities accessible to people aged under 18 who have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football.

Designs should, ideally, include the following details:

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupiedThe Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Essex County FA

safeguarding@essexfa.com

If you’re under 18 and have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football, contact your Club or League Welfare Officer.

Helen Hever: helen.hever@essexfa.com or (01245) 393098

Chloe Hookins: chloe.hookins@essexfa.com (01245) 393093

NSPCC Helpline: (0808) 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk

The FA: safeguarding@thefa.com

Earlier in the year, Charlie Caverner won a competition to create a design which would be turned into a physical banner.

Although, this time around, the submissions are just for fun, to be exhibited on social media, Essex FA welfare officer Helen Hever said: “The content and overall impression of Charlie’s design was exactly what we were looking for!

“He captured all the messages in such an eye-catching way. We thought the activity might be fun for others to do while spending more time at home… so be creative!

“Designs must be really appealing to young people, with a football theme. They need to be simple, and contain all the vital information. I’m looking forward to seeing what the young people of Essex have come up with!”

Please submit your player’s designs on Twitter or Facebook, tagging the Essex FA and using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag. You can interact with @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Design a Football - Win a Football!

Our friends at Discount Football Kits have updated the design for their ‘Colour-In’ competition, which you can download from www.essexfa.com.

Some of the best entries will win one of 50 footballs. Find out more at www.discountfootballkits.com/ballcreator.

Club Wembley Kids Activity Pack

Trying to find ideas to entertain your children and bring out their creative side? The team at Club Wembley have put together an awesome collection of quizzes, games, stats and facts for young football fans! Their ‘Kids Activity Pack’ can be downloaded from www.essexfa.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council eyes purchase of Heathway Shopping Centre in bid to ‘bring it back to life’

Heathway Shopping Centre with Millard Terrace in the background. Picture: Google

Dagenham newlyweds share first dance on street during lockdown after wedding reception cancelled

Dagenham couple Dave and Julie Oswald share an impromtu 'first dance' outside their home on Fitzstephen Road during lockdown, left; and on their wedding day, right. Pictures: Tony Goddard / Julie Oswald

Coronavirus: Face masks and gloves being discarded in Barking and Dagenham’s parks

A man and woman wearing protective face masks on a bus in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Appeal for help finding missing girl, 12, with links to Dagenham

Officers are appealing for help finding Jessie West, 12, who has links to Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police

Watch: Suspected Barking car thief caught on CCTV

A suspected car thief has been caught on camera in the Leftley Estate, Barking. Picture: LBBD LBWW

Most Read

Council eyes purchase of Heathway Shopping Centre in bid to ‘bring it back to life’

Heathway Shopping Centre with Millard Terrace in the background. Picture: Google

Dagenham newlyweds share first dance on street during lockdown after wedding reception cancelled

Dagenham couple Dave and Julie Oswald share an impromtu 'first dance' outside their home on Fitzstephen Road during lockdown, left; and on their wedding day, right. Pictures: Tony Goddard / Julie Oswald

Coronavirus: Face masks and gloves being discarded in Barking and Dagenham’s parks

A man and woman wearing protective face masks on a bus in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Appeal for help finding missing girl, 12, with links to Dagenham

Officers are appealing for help finding Jessie West, 12, who has links to Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police

Watch: Suspected Barking car thief caught on CCTV

A suspected car thief has been caught on camera in the Leftley Estate, Barking. Picture: LBBD LBWW

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Essex FA activities to keep children occupied

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Opinion: Even more passion in the polka?

Comedian Steve Allen wonders about a baby boom nine-months after lockdown.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Coronavirus: Movember campaign to connect men over sporting classics

The scoreboard shows the final score after the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Germany and England at the Olympic Stadium, Munich in 2001
Drive 24