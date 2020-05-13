Essex FA ask youngsters to design safeguarding posters

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home Archant

The Essex FA are sharing extra opportunities for children to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local households are proudly displaying colourful rainbow designs and thank you messages to the NHS and key workers while spending extra time at home in recent weeks.

Now parents who are stuck for ideas to keep them occupied during extended spells at home can access several activities via www.essexfa.com, including a search for creative, hand-drawn designs for a poster to promote football safeguarding services.

Young players at any of the county’s boys’ or girls’ teams are welcome to share colourful posters on social media using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag.

They will raise awareness of the facilities accessible to people aged under 18 who have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football.

Designs should, ideally, include the following details:

Essex County FA

safeguarding@essexfa.com

If you’re under 18 and have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football, contact your Club or League Welfare Officer.

Helen Hever: helen.hever@essexfa.com or (01245) 393098

Chloe Hookins: chloe.hookins@essexfa.com (01245) 393093

NSPCC Helpline: (0808) 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk

The FA: safeguarding@thefa.com

Earlier in the year, Charlie Caverner won a competition to create a design which would be turned into a physical banner.

Although, this time around, the submissions are just for fun, to be exhibited on social media, Essex FA welfare officer Helen Hever saied: “The content and overall impression of Charlie’s design was exactly what we were looking for!

“He captured all the messages in such an eye-catching way. We thought the activity might be fun for others to do while spending more time at home – so be creative!

“Designs must be really appealing to young people, with a football theme. They need to be simple, and contain all the vital information. I’m looking forward to seeing what the young people of Essex have come up with!”

Submit your designs on Twitter or Facebook, tagging the Essex County FA and using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag. You can interact with @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Design a Football - Win a Football!

Discount Football Kits have updated the design for their ‘Colour-In’ competition, which you can download from www.essexfa.com. Some of the best entries will win one of 50 footballs. Find out more at www.discountfootballkits.com/ballcreator.

Club Wembley Kids Activity Pack

The team at Club Wembley have put together an awesome collection of quizzes, games, stats and facts for young football fans!

Their ‘Kids Activity Pack’ can be downloaded from www.essexfa.com.