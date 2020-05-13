Search

Advanced search

Essex FA ask youngsters to design safeguarding posters

PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 May 2020

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

Archant

The Essex FA are sharing extra opportunities for children to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at homeThe Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

Local households are proudly displaying colourful rainbow designs and thank you messages to the NHS and key workers while spending extra time at home in recent weeks.

Now parents who are stuck for ideas to keep them occupied during extended spells at home can access several activities via www.essexfa.com, including a search for creative, hand-drawn designs for a poster to promote football safeguarding services.

Young players at any of the county’s boys’ or girls’ teams are welcome to share colourful posters on social media using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag.

They will raise awareness of the facilities accessible to people aged under 18 who have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football.

Designs should, ideally, include the following details:

Essex County FA

safeguarding@essexfa.com

If you’re under 18 and have concerns for the safeguarding or welfare of someone in grassroots football, contact your Club or League Welfare Officer.

Helen Hever: helen.hever@essexfa.com or (01245) 393098

Chloe Hookins: chloe.hookins@essexfa.com (01245) 393093

NSPCC Helpline: (0808) 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

The FA: safeguarding@thefa.com

Earlier in the year, Charlie Caverner won a competition to create a design which would be turned into a physical banner.

Although, this time around, the submissions are just for fun, to be exhibited on social media, Essex FA welfare officer Helen Hever saied: “The content and overall impression of Charlie’s design was exactly what we were looking for!

“He captured all the messages in such an eye-catching way. We thought the activity might be fun for others to do while spending more time at home – so be creative!

“Designs must be really appealing to young people, with a football theme. They need to be simple, and contain all the vital information. I’m looking forward to seeing what the young people of Essex have come up with!”

Submit your designs on Twitter or Facebook, tagging the Essex County FA and using the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag. You can interact with @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Design a Football - Win a Football!

Discount Football Kits have updated the design for their ‘Colour-In’ competition, which you can download from www.essexfa.com. Some of the best entries will win one of 50 footballs. Find out more at www.discountfootballkits.com/ballcreator.

Club Wembley Kids Activity Pack

The team at Club Wembley have put together an awesome collection of quizzes, games, stats and facts for young football fans!

Their ‘Kids Activity Pack’ can be downloaded from www.essexfa.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Essex FA ask youngsters to design safeguarding posters

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland

There With You: Food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets receive donations from Tesco

Tesco and the British Red Cross teamed up to donate 7,600 items to food banks in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Tower Hamlets. Picture: British Red Cross

Coronavirus: Competitors and coaches ‘must understand risks’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street
Drive 24