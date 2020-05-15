Essex FA reveal funding opportunities in new resource guide

The Essex FA have published a new resource guide to help clubs explore funding opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic Archant

Local grassroots football clubs can download a brand new ‘Covid-19 Club Resource Guide’ at essexfa.com which provides useful links to funding opportunities and support.

The Essex FA have published a new resource guide to help clubs explore funding opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic

The Essex FA have created a document containing information, tips and ideas to help keep clubs functioning and working as best they can during the coming weeks and months.​

There are also updates on useful tools, online webinars, safeguarding and coach education.

Grassroots clubs and organisations all over the country are experiencing many different challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The guide features Covid-19-specific information, such as funding avenues which clubs can explore. Other parts of the resource provide details which will prove beneficial as clubs prepare for when football activity can resume.​

Essex FA football development manager Nick Emery said: “We hope everyone is safe and well within our respective clubs during these unprecedented times and we look forward to starting grassroots football in Essex again as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we’re here to support local stakeholders in any way we can.”

A staff contacts page is included at the back of the guide if clubs require further information or support.​

Details on grassroots Essex football are also available at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.