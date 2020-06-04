County FA seek secretary nominations in #CelebrateEssex campaign

Football clubs in Essex are being asked to nominate grassroots legends during Volunteers Week.

The crucial role of secretary is being recognised by the #CelebrateEssex Twitter competition, with nominations invited until June 9.

The campaign showcases the profiles of local heroes, increasing their visibility as role models to engage new members and inspire them to join the grassroots community as volunteers.

The County FA are inviting submissions to be tweeted to @EssexCountyFA, then they will all be assessed to decide who will feature in a vote between four finalists to identify the winner.

The secretary is one of the most important roles in a club or league, and is the main point of contact with the County FA, team managers and other clubs or leagues.

The secretary will look after the administrative duties and make vital off-pitch arrangements which help players to enjoy games on the field.

Volunteers Week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering. Volunteering is a fulfilling way to give back to the community, and helping others makes you feel great in return.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of grassroots football, putting in countless hours of their time so others can enjoy playing.

The game needs more helpers, but it also needs to retain and recognise those already involved. Through this monthly Twitter competition, #CelebrateEssex aims to do just that, normally promoting 10 different roles throughout the year.

Last month a special 11th ‘Key Workers’ #CelebrateEssex category said thank you to NHS, care and vital staff connected to local football and secured extra recognition for them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An invitation was extended to anyone to tweet why someone they knew from their community was due specific praise. July’s final category will feature ‘Chairperson’ nominees.

Last year’s secretary winner was Jamie Wright from Chigwell FC, who said: “I love what I do and get great satisfaction on a Sunday evening knowing that I’ve been a part of getting 26 matches completed over a weekend, and I’m already thinking about the following week.”

Stage One: Make Your Nomination on Twitter

If you know a secretary who you think should receive some special thanks, anyone can make a nomination by tweeting (by June 9):

“I nominate [Insert Name or Twitter Username] from [Insert Club/League or Twitter Username] as the @EssexCountyFA #CelebrateEssex Secretary winner because…”

State why your nominee should be the winner and be as descriptive as you can in 280 characters! It’s important to use the #CelebrateEssex hashtag to ensure your entry is registered.

Stage Two: Nominations Reviewed

Once the window closes, all the nominations received will be collated and a panel will decide which individual will be progressed to the Twitter poll/vote.

Stage Three: Let Voting Commence!

A Twitter poll/vote will be available at @EssexCountyFA for seven days, featuring profiles of the nominees so voters can make an informed decision on who to vote for.

Stage Four: And Our Winner Is…

The winner of the poll will be contacted to be that month’s ‘Volunteer of the Month’, who will receive a prize and extra publicity.

Follow the #CelebrateEssex hashtag on Twitter to keep track of the competition! To find out more about volunteering in grassroots Essex football, visit essexfa.com/volunteers, follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

#CelebrateEssex Terms and Conditions

*prizes must relate to the category the individual has won

*previous category winners are ineligible for 2019/20 nomination

*irregular voting patterns could result in the suspension of a category