Essex FA welcome Fair Play nominations for January

Individuals at local matches who are full of the New Year spirit, could be worthy of a nomination for the latest monthly Essex FA Fair Play Award.

The Essex FA are now welcoming submissions on Facebook before January 31 to celebrate the people who keep grassroots Essex football a safe and enjoyable place to play.

Previous winners have been responsible for outstanding moments of sportsmanship or going 'over and above' in the name of excellent conduct.

Monthly winners are being awarded throughout the season, building towards an overall vote for the 2019/20 victors in June.

As part of the 2018-21 'Moving Forward' Strategy, the Essex FA aim to promote exceptional conduct and celebrate the best elements of the game, encouraging similar behaviour in all formats of youth and adult football.

A voucher will be awarded to the winners and Helen Hever, Essex FA's designated safeguarding officer, is looking forward to assessing the nominations.

Hever said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise everyone who embraces fair play, making the football experience more enjoyable for all involved.

"Football is, of course, a competitive game, so having an award for fair play gives us a chance to reward those who are nominated for their sportsmanship and attitude towards how the game should be played."

Nominations are open until Friday January 31 to recognise fair play which took place during the first month of the year.

To put someone forward, comment on the Essex FA's Facebook post (search for 'EssexFootball') with your details and the nominee's name (club/team and age group, where applicable), as well as a description of why your nominee should win.