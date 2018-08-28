Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

School Sport: Essex football girls showing great form

PUBLISHED: 10:30 11 January 2019

Essex girls squads are showing fine form this season

Essex girls squads are showing fine form this season

Archant

Coach Emma Burden believes the progress of the Essex County Schools FA’s Under-16 and Under-14 girls in the National Cups reflects the strength of local female football.

Both squads have reached the last eight of the English Schools FA Inter-County Trophy to continue the fine pedigree Essex have in nationwide competitions.

The Under-16s were Inter-County Championship winners in 2013 and runners-up in 2014, 2015 and 2018, while the Under-14s won in 2012 and were finalists in 2015 and 2016.

“The players who’ve taken part so far this season have done really well and it’s tough making selections,” said Burden.

“We’re grateful to all the school teachers who support the programme, juggling a busy schedule of teaching and fixtures to fit in the coaching of both teams.

“We run these squads to give girls the opportunity to play within a regional league programme and a national cup competition. The Under-15s also get a chance to trial to be a part of the England Under 15s Schools Girls Team.

“There are numerous opportunities for boys to play for their district or county teams, whilst the girls’ side of things continue to grow.

“We have an expanding pool of players who can all play at this level. The challenge for the coaches is to identify the players who can compete on the national stage, should we be fortunate enough to reach a final again in the National Cups. The girls should all be very proud.”

The trials in Chelmsford in September were well attended, with a combination of over 150 Regional Talent Club, Player Development Centre and grassroots players taking part across both age groups.

The management teams were looking for players who were technically able, physically competent and well-rounded individuals who would represent their school in the correct manner.

On Saturday January 12, the Under-14 Girls host Sussex at Aveley (11.30am), while the Under-16s travel to Sporting Club Thamesmead in Kent (10:15am) in the English Schools FA Inter-County Trophy Quarter-Finals.

Competition details can be found at www.esfa.co.uk/competitions.

Essex Under-16s: Ella Skidmore (Coopers’ Company and Coborn), Abbie Jackson (Fitzwimarc), Freya Fuller (Billericay), Hannah Humm (Notley High), Lauren Baker (Manningtree High), Emilia Parsons (Bancroft’s), Robyn Moody (Gaynes), Keanne Jervier (Brentwood Ursuline), Millie Stacey (Brentwood), Rebecca Alderton (Tabor Academy), Charis Howell (Passmores Academy), Haneeka Thandi (Westcliff High), Maya Croft (Plume Academy), Lily Sokhi (Sandon), Lauren Hart (Gable Hall), Mya Turner (Emerson Park Academy).

Under-14s: Alicia Garwood (Deanes Academy), Megan Wearing (Chingford Foundation), Kelsey Morgan (Appleton), Leonie Telford (Philip Morant), Chloe Brand (Coopers’ Company and Coborn), Katie McClean (Davenant Foundation), Lucy Ogden (Southend High), Leonnie Bezant (Thurstable), Jessica Wright (Sacred Heart of Mary), Carlie Dinham (Woodlands), Mia Filipiak (Coopers’ Company and Coborn), Ruby Sealey (Philip Morant), Isabella Darby (Belfairs Academy), Amy Taylor (Thurstable), Elle Moore (Shenfield), Ruby Barnes (Hall Mead).

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Missing girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham has been found

Essex Police have thanked readers after Joanne Cooper was found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

School Sport: Essex football girls showing great form

Essex girls squads are showing fine form this season

Goodliffe aware Daggers need to avoid season petering out

Ben Goodliffe (15) in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers falls after scheme by Barking and Dagenham GPs

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists