Search

Advanced search

Essex pitches get £350,000 of investment from Preparation Fund

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 June 2020

Football clubs in Essex are benefitting from the Pitch Preparation Fund

Football clubs in Essex are benefitting from the Pitch Preparation Fund

Archant

Football pitches across Essex are set to be enhanced thanks to £349,350 worth of investment from a new Pitch Preparation Fund scheme set up by the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation.

The fund was set up in support of the game, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the Covid-19 outbreak, and is providing grants to clubs who have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period and helping them to get their pitches ready for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

News of the support was greeted with a hugely positive response in the two-and-a-half weeks the application window was open during May.

As a result, £349,350 has been awarded to 123 Essex clubs and organisations, which will allow 508 football pitches to be made match-fit, benefiting 1,734 local teams.

This is how Essex will benefit from the Pitch Preparation Fund in numbers:

*a total of 123 grants awarded

*£349,350 of investment

*508 football pitches improved

*1,734 football teams benefiting

You may also want to watch:

*91 grassroots clubs awarded grants

*32 clubs in the National League System awarded grants

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England. As a result of the exposure of the Pitch Preparation Fund, the Football Foundation also received an increase of 176% in their regular facility grant applications during May, compared with April.

This means many more football sites will be improved over and above those receiving Pitch Preparation Fund grants.

Robert Sullivan, Football Foundation interim chief executive, said: “This new investment into Essex will provide crucial support for football in the area. Our national game is a proven driver of mental and physical health benefits.

“It’s important local pitches are match-fit in the event that the Government announces it’s safe for the game to start again. That is why we’ve worked with the Premier League, The FA, the Government and Sport England to set up the Pitch Preparation Fund. These 123 grants we’re announcing will help ensure 508 pitches across Essex are in a good condition when the time comes.”

The grants awarded will help with essential maintenance works toward grass pitches, including vertical decompaction, slitting, over seeding, fertilising and weedkilling, as well as routine preparatory works such as grass-cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches. For artificial surfaces, eligible works include deep cleaning, overmarking and FA pitch testing.

Nick Emery, Essex FA’s Development Manager, welcomed the new funding coming into Essex football, saying: “It’s great news that a number of organisations have been able to access some funding to help prepare their pitches for the new season.

“As part of the FA’s National Game Strategy and our ‘Moving Forward’ Strategy, improvement to grass pitches is a key focus through the FA Pitch Improvement Programme, details of which can be found on our website.”

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundskeeping Community. This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance. Anyone in Essex can sign-up at https://thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Jailed: Barking members of county lines drug dealing gang with estimated turnover of £1.5m

Edison Shahu and Albes Tocilla, both from Barking, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court between June 16 and 19. Picture: Kent Police

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Jailed: Barking members of county lines drug dealing gang with estimated turnover of £1.5m

Edison Shahu and Albes Tocilla, both from Barking, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court between June 16 and 19. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Essex pitches get £350,000 of investment from Preparation Fund

Football clubs in Essex are benefitting from the Pitch Preparation Fund

Opinion: We must stand together in solidarity

Council leader Darren Rodwell wants action against racism.

Veterans on frontline tackling coronavirus

TESTING TIME: A member of the armed services carries out a swab to detect Covid-19 Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing reveal Fight Camp line-up for August shows

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn during a press conference

Prostate Cancer UK celebrate return of football in new video

Prostate Cancer UK has released a new video to celebrate the return of football