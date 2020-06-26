Search

Essex Girls’ Regional Talent Club give update on 2020-21 season

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 June 2020

The Essex Girls' Regional Talent Club has given an update on plans for 2020-21 (essexfa.com)

Archant

The Essex’s Girls Regional Talent Club (RTC) has given an update about plans to prepare for the new campaign, confirming that existing players within the programme will be invited back to participate when football resumes for the 2020/21 season.

The suspension of grassroots football meant the RTC were unable to provide the usual levels of support and development to the players who joined the programme during 2019/20.

With that in mind and, knowing the uncertainty football faces, the RTC have decided to offer all existing players the opportunity to return for 2020/21.

The county FA acknowledges the importance of honouring the commitment of the players last season and reciprocates by continuing to support and develop them next season.

This means the recruitment opportunities for next season are limited, with no trials due to take place. However, an Expression of Interest Form can be accessed at www.essexfa.com (https://bit.ly/EOIEssex) for the following spaces:

Under-10s (two spaces of no specific ‘position’)

You may also want to watch:

Under-12s (three spaces of no specific ‘position’)

Under-14s (goalkeeper, under-13s in 2020/21 or Under-14s in 2020/21)

Under-16s (goalkeeper, under-15s in 2020/21)

The Expression of Interest Form will allow the RTC’s Technical Director to make initial assessments on the information provided, and will determine if an opportunity to train will be offered.

It is envisioned this training opportunity will be in the month of August, in line with The FA’s and the Government’s guidelines.

Danielle Warnes, Essex FA Regional Talent Club Manager, said: “I know many of you will be disappointed that you are unable to trial with us this summer. We strongly encourage you to not give up. Continue to work hard and develop at your existing or new club.

“Development and progression doesn’t just happen in one place – it can, and does, happen everywhere. Keep enjoying the game with a smile on your face and I am sure opportunities will arise in future seasons. Until then, stay safe and alert.”

To find out more about participating in grassroots Essex football, visit www.essexfa.com, follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

