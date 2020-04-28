Ex-Barking youngster Olaoye hopes to follow in footsteps of stars Sancho and Nelson

Daniel Olaoye in action for VfR Mannheim (Pic: VfR Mannheim) Archant

Daniel Olaoye is still hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson who made a name for themselves by playing in the Germany.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Forest Gate, started his career playing for the likes of Barking and Newham before heading abroad to chase his dream of becoming a footballer.

Daniel – and twin brother David –headed over to Greece to play for AO Tympakiou, but he soon found himself playing in Sweden for Nordvärmland FF before heading to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund and VfR Mannheim.

“The likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson made a good platform for German clubs wanting English players, and also them doing well has paved the way for other English players going to play abroad in other countries,” said Olaoye.

“I’m hoping to follow their footsteps and reach the top level one day.”

Daniel Olaoye in action for Borussia Dortmund's second-team (Pic: Dortmund) Daniel Olaoye in action for Borussia Dortmund's second-team (Pic: Dortmund)

The brothers played alongside each other in Greece after brief stints with both Barking and Newham.

“It was really to start my career up until Greece with my brother because it shows the journey that we have been on all the way from Primary School when we went to David Beckham Academy to getting a contract in Greece and actually playing with each other for the season,” he added.

While his brother went off to Argentina he then opted for a move to Sweden and he did reveal he was proud of his brother for making the move no one has made before.

Brothers David and Daniel Olaoye (Pic: Olaoye family) Brothers David and Daniel Olaoye (Pic: Olaoye family)

“It was something different, I know the football in Argentina is a good standard so I thought it would be good if he tried and got to play there, which he did, becoming the first Englishman to do so,” he said.

Daniel had a brief spell in Sweden before ending up playing for the second team of one of German football’s giants in Dortmund, adding: “My time as Dortmund was good, I was there for a while, played with some good top players.

“A lot of players have now moved on to play first-team football at Dortmund or elsewhere, so I had a good time, played a few games and gave good impressions to the directors and people in charge there.

“My coach at Dortmund, Jan Siewert, then moved to Huddersfield the following season, so it was good working with someone that was of a top, high standard.”

It was then a drop down the German divisions after that for Olaoye as he found himself at Mannheim. He said: “It came about after Dortmund as I was told I needed to adapt to German football, so dropping a few leagues down would help me adapt at a good standard of football.”