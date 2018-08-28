Exclusive

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour has been speaking exclusively with Gunners reporter Layth Yousif on a wide range of topics related to the club. Read on for the much-loved Romford Pele’s take on former Emirates star Alex Sanchez ahead of the FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Friday evening.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring his side's goal at The Hawthorns (pic Martin Rickett/PA) Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring his side's goal at The Hawthorns (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Sanchez moved to Old Trafford during the January transfer window a year ago in a direct swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived in North London,

The Chilean who shone for the majority of his spell at Arsenal prior to agigtating for a move during his final months in N5 has been unable to consistently recreate the good form he showed with the Gunners in Manchester.

The 30-year-old, who has struggled to earn a first team slot this season, has netted just four goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils.

Arsenal icon Parlour, speaking exlusively to the Gazette on behalf of Goals Dagenham Accept No Substitutes campaign, which is helping five-a-side players across the UK burn a collective 250million calories this January, is perplexed as to why the Chilean has sparked into life at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhiraryan (left) and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez battle for the ball during a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA) Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhiraryan (left) and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez battle for the ball during a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Parlour said; “It’s been a mystery because when I saw he was leaving Arsenal I was very disappointed because he had been brilliant at Arsenal.

“I said to a few of my United mates: ‘You’ve got a great player there, he’s going to make your team better.’ But that certainly hasn’t been the case.

“Whether it’s been a falling out with [previous boss Jose] Mourinho or they can’t find the right position for him, or the players around him haven’t gelled, I really don’t know – but it’s certainly been a real mystery for everybody to see how he’s dropped off the pace and the way he’s playing so.”

However United have been revitalised under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who replaced the unpopular Mourinho after he parted company with the Red Devils before Christmas.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA) Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

The 45-year-old Norwegian won his first seven games in charge at Old Trafford significantly boosting their chances of finishing in the top four this term with the former United player heavily praised for bringing back the attacking style of play the club is traditionally renowned for.

Parlour believes the new boss could help aid Sanchez’s flagging fortunes.

He added: “Maybe Solskjaer coming in could turn his career around again because he’s certainly an excellent player.

“The Manchester United fans haven’t seen the best of him yet so that’ll be the big challenge. [Paul] Pogba’s changed, he’s now found his form and I’m sure they’ll be hoping Sanchez does the same.”

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Manchester United with Alexis Sanchez (pic Adam Davy/PA) Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Manchester United with Alexis Sanchez (pic Adam Davy/PA)

