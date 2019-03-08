Long-serving Reynolds departs Barking for a new challenge

Experienced defender Billy Reynolds has decided to leave Barking for a new challenge after a number of years at the Mayesbrook Park outfit.

Reynolds has made 73 appearances for the Blues and found the net on four occasions but has struggled the last two seasons due to numerous injuries.

"A little message to everyone at Barking to say that I have decided to leave the club," Reynolds revealed in a short statement.

"This wasn't a decision that was easy and it took a lot of thinking time, but I felt at this particular moment in time it was the best decision.

"Times haven't been easy for myself over the past couple of seasons with serious injuries being my best friend.

"I wish I could have played many more games, but throughout my whole time of being at the club I have had nothing short of superb support from the people that run the club, and the people that support it.

"A few special shoutouts that deserve a mention; Rob O'Brien and Mick O'Shea who signed me and now run the club in a great fashion.

"Glen Golby, Steve Willis, and the Essex Senior League winning side, what a season we had there.

"You made me feel a part of every moment, even though I didn't play a single minute."

"Justin Gardner for giving me the chance to play at the club after a long-term injury.

"Andre Thomas, Julien, Mark Dacey and Adam Fleming for continuing to believe in me, even when they could see times were hard.

"The committee that treat the boys like their own. Keith, Terry, Trev and Maureen, your hard work and support doesn't go unnoticed by the players.

"I always enjoyed the conversations we had. Sorry to anyone else that I've missed out.

"Lastly, the players that I have made friends with over the seasons, it's been an absolute pleasure.

"I'll be the first to look out for the results every game and I wish all the best for this season and the future. Up the Blues.

"It's now time for me to hopefully get back to playing regular football with a new adventure."

The Blues have made three new signings this week including Shermadin Artmeladze, Dumebi GB- Dumaka, and Jordan Peart.

The latter returning to the club after a brief spell with Heybridge Swifts at the start of this campaign.

He joined Barking for the first time in 2017 and in 2018/19 was awarded the managers` and young player of the year prize.

Despite those awards, Peart left Mayesbrook Park to join Isthmian League North side Heybridge Swifts at the start of this season.

However, he has only made two starts and been on the bench on three occasions for the Swifts.