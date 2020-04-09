Latest FA Club webinar deals with ‘times of uncertainty’

The latest online FA Club Football Forum entitled ‘How To Plan Effectively During Times Of Uncertainty’ takes place on April 15 Archant

‘How To Plan Effectively During Times Of Uncertainty’ is the title for the latest online FA Club Football Forum.

It will take place on Wednesday April 15, from 8-9pm, and is part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs of all sizes.

The free webinar series is allowing volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic.

They are co-presented by volunteers from clubs who share their stories and experiences, followed by an open discussion towards the end of the webinar where volunteers can ask questions to both the expert and the club.

One topic is being discussed each month, with the times of the webinars remaining consistent at 8-9pm, although the days vary each month.

These are communicated at the end of each webinar and further promoted through relevant social media channels and online platforms.

Register your interest at essexfa.com, while previous editions of the webinar series can be viewed at youtube.com/EssexFA.

Information on grassroots Essex football can also be found by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.