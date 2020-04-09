Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: FA Council ratify decision to cancel leagues

PUBLISHED: 19:34 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 09 April 2020

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Football Association Council has ratified the decision to effectively cancel the 2019/20 season for sections of the non-league, women’s and grassroots game.

It was announced last month that the unfinished campaigns for divisions beneath the National League’s three tiers, as well as steps three to seven of the women’s game would be expunged.

That caused considerable pushback from those involved, with clubs, administrators and MPs calling on the FA to think again, but the decision has now been rubberstamped.

A statement from the game’s governing body read: “The FA Council has today ratified the decision to conclude the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, Tiers 3 to 7 of the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game.

You may also want to watch:

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, The FA has been working collaboratively with the leagues within the National League System, the Women’s Football Board, the Women’s Football Conference, and the wider grassroots game to identify the most appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season at each level.

“The request to end the 2019/20 season was taken to The FA Council by the representatives of the relevant committees having been fully supported by The FA Board. The FA Council’s vote today was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision.”

The decision will be met with frustration by those worst affected, specifically clubs on track for promotion.

South Shields, top of the Bet Victor Northern Premier by 12 points, were outspoken when the idea was originally brought forward and chairman Geoff Thompson took to Twitter to hint at a potential legal challenge.

Suggesting that he was not alone, Thompson posted: “I’m clearly disappointed to read the FA Council have ratified the decision to null and void the season for steps 3-7.

“Dialogue already started with numerous clubs regarding next steps. Calls scheduled with lawyers tomorrow.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: FA Council ratify decision to cancel leagues

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

My favourite all-time Daggers XI – Post readers nominate favourite line-up with league suspended

Paul Benson of Dagenham celebrates at the final whistle - Dagenham & Redbridge vs Rotherham United - Coca Cola League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium - 30/05/10 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026

Virgin Sport CEO and marathon runner Jessica Frey offers advice on running during coronavirus lockdown

Virgin Sport CEO Jessica Frey. Picture: Virgin Sport

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds
Drive 24