FA Cup: Barking and Haringey Borough progress while Hendon and Harrow Borough crash out

Barking goalscorer Junior Dadson celebrates with his team-mates (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1998 as they won 3-2 on penalties against King’s Langley.

Barking's Sam Owusu is beaten to the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Barking's Sam Owusu is beaten to the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw before the clash was forced to penalties where goalkeeper Manny Agboola proved to be the star of the show.

In-form Junior Dadson opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute to give Justin Gardner’s men the lead.

The Blues doubled their lead in the 74th minute thanks to striker Michael Dixon at Mayesbrook Park which meant they looked set to progress.

However that was not the case as Bradley Wadkins bagged a brace in the final 10 minutes to level the score and send it to penalties where Barking came up trumps.

Elswhere Haringey Borough cruised to 2-0 victory thanks to a brace from Alfred Bawling over Chertsey Town at Coles Park Stadium.

Bawling netted in the eight minute of play and then wrapped up Tom Loizou’s side progress when he grabbed a second with just six minutes left to play.

Hendon’s FA Cup adventure came to an end in the second qualifying round at Silver Jubilee Park as they went down 1-0 to National League South side Maidstone United.

Having largely matched their higher ranked opponents for most of the opening 75 minutes, substitute Ibz Olutade finished well after a cross from Gavin Hoyte was deflected into his path just two minutes after entering the fray.

Try as they might the Greens were unable to muster an equaliser, but can depart the competition with their heads held high after a battling and hard-working performance.

Harrow Borough suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Cray Valley PM to crash out of the prestigious cup competition.

The third qualifying round draw will take place tomorrow (Monday).