Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

FA raising awareness of concussion problems

PUBLISHED: 11:45 31 May 2019

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

Archant

For former Reading and Ireland striker Kevin Doyle 'it happened in training' while Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright reveals 'it was an aerial duel between me and the striker'.

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussionThe FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

And for grassroots player, Mitch Lacey, it was when an opponent 'came straight through me with his elbow into the back of my head'.

Three players and three different stories from three levels of the game but all share one outcome - a concussion.

Their stories feature in 'Concussion for Players: Lessons from the Pitch', a new film by The FA aimed at raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion.

Dr Lisa Hodgson, the FA's medical education lead who is one of the experts behind the film, said: "Our hope is that we can get as many players around the country watching this film.

"Having such honest accounts from Kevin, Millie and Mitch - all of whom have experienced concussion at different levels of the game - shows that concussion isn't something that happens to one type of player.

"It occurs due to one event or causes one type of head injury with the same symptoms. Concussion is multifactorial in both cause and outcome.

"If you're a coach, parent or carer of a player - no matter what age or level - we recommend first giving this a watch and then finding a way of sharing it with your players.

You may also want to watch:

"The more players we can reach and help understand that a head injury is an injury to the brain and isn't something you can shake off and that, if in doubt, it really is okay to sit it out, the more we can create safer football experiences for all."

Hodgson goes on to explain that the film is not a new tool or a replacement of The FA's concussion guidelines - instead it's a useful resource for coaches, parents and carers to engage their players around the topic of concussion.

"This isn't a substitute for our guidelines, which remain our education tool for anyone responsible for the care and safety of players on a matchday," she added.

"It's instead an opportunity for us to share real life stories from the game to connect with players and show that a concussion can happen to any player, at any level, at any time. The important thing is how you respond in that moment. If in doubt, sit it out."

As well as the three players, the film also features Jonathan Hanson, a renowned sports physician and emergency care adviser to The FA, who is on hand to provide some interesting things to know about concussions, starting with some misconceptions.

"I think the strongest one is the idea that you have to be knocked out to have a concussion," he said.

"That only happens in about 10 per cent of people. The vast majority of players who have a concussion don't lose consciousness, they're not knocked out. The other one would be that you have to have a bang on the head to get a concussion.

"It can be that it's just a shoulder charge, a body check, that can give enough force to the head and to the brain to cause a concussion, without actually a bang on the head."

If you're interested in learning more about concussion management, including what to do in the event of a head injury, and implementing a graduated return to play, read The FA's concussion guidelines at thefa.com/learning/coaching/the-fas-concussion-guidelines.

Most Read

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police accused of failing to investigate arson and vandalism attacks at primary school

The wreckage of a bus-come learning space and library at Rush Green Primary School after an arson attack in January. Picture: Leigh-Ann Lange.

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Travelodge set to create 20 jobs with opening of new hotel in Dagenham

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Most Read

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police accused of failing to investigate arson and vandalism attacks at primary school

The wreckage of a bus-come learning space and library at Rush Green Primary School after an arson attack in January. Picture: Leigh-Ann Lange.

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Travelodge set to create 20 jobs with opening of new hotel in Dagenham

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

FA raising awareness of concussion problems

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

Call for new athletics officials to join the action

Alan Bell at the Alexander Stadium High Performance Centre, Birmingham

European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

Cycling is one of the sports available at the Lee Valley Park (pic: Lee Valley Park Authority)

Pentecostal church pays back almost £34k of ‘ill-gotten gains’ to Barking and Dagenham Council

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

CWC: Stokes steers England to opening success

England's Ben Stokes (second right) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Imran Tahir with team-mates during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at The Oval, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists