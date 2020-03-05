FA Fives launched as part of Euro 2020 countdown

FA Fives has been launched as part of the countdown to the Euro 2020 finals (pic Kate Green) Archant

The FA have marked 100 days to go until the start of UEFA Euro 2020 by launching FA Fives, a nationwide five-a-side football festival which is set to captivate the nation ahead of this summer's European Championships, with Essex categories taking place in Colchester.

FA Fives will be the nation's largest and most inclusive five-a-side football event to date.

More than 5,000 teams and up to 50,000 participants are expected to register a team into one of the 15 categories on offer, which include Under-14s, Under-16s, adult, veteran, disability and Walking Football provisions for both male and female players.

Funded by the Government via Sport England, and promoted in partnership with BBC Sport, events are set to take place at over 120 venues across the country, providing an opportunity for thousands of people to get involved.

The fun kicks off on Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3, with teams looking to progress to one of five festival-style Regional Final events on May 30-31.

FA Fives will reach its climax with a very special National Finals weekend played against the backdrop of the iconic Wembley Stadium on June 12-13, the same weekend that the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament gets underway in Rome.

The FA are working with Rio Ferdinand, England's ambassador for UEFA Euro 2020, to get as many teams across the country registered for the event before the sign-up period closes on Thursday April 23, with the Essex FA keen to see as many local teams sign-up as possible.

Ferdinand said: "If having the chance to watch England on home soil this summer wasn't exciting enough, people all over the country can now dust off their boots and get involved in a football festival of their own.

"It's great to support such an inclusive initiative - one that's completely free to enter and has provision for so many different people, regardless of their ability or background. With just 100 days to go until the tournament starts, there really is no better time to give football a go."

Chris Bryant, The FA's Head of Tournament Delivery, added: "For Wembley Stadium to host seven games at UEFA Euro 2020 is a real privilege, but also an extremely exciting prospect for the whole country. We're delighted to be able to deliver this inclusive event, giving people of all abilities the chance to be part of it."

In its 60th anniversary year, UEFA Euro 2020 will be the biggest celebration of European football in history, with the hosting shared by twelve cities across Europe - including London - for the first time.

Wembley Stadium will welcome over 600,000 fans when it hosts seven games next summer, including both semi-finals and the showpiece final.

FA Fives is one of many initiatives taking place to celebrate UEFA Euro 2020 this summer. In the capital, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is working with boroughs and other organisations to ensure that Londoners from all walks of life and backgrounds can share in the joy and excitement of the tournament.

For more information, or to register a team for the FA Fives, visit essexfa.com.

Saturday May 2

Under 16 Boys (9:00am-12:00pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Under 14 Boys (9:00am-12:00pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Disability (League) (1:00-3:00pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Disability (Championship) (1:00-3:00pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Disability (Premiership) (1:00-3:00pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Disability (Youth) (1:00-3:00pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Under 16 Girls (1:00-4:00pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Under 14 Girls (1:00-4:00pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Adult Female (3:30-6:30pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Female Veterans (3:30-6:30pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Mixed Walking Football (3:30-6:30pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Female Walking Football (3:30-6:30pm, Capacity: 8 teams)

Sunday May 3

Male Veterans (11:00am-3:00pm, Capacity: 16 teams)

Adult Male (11:00am-3:00pm, Capacity: 40 teams)